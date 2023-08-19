Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $205.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.66 and its 200 day moving average is $160.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

