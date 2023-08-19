Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.