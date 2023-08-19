Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after acquiring an additional 284,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.