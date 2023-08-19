Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,095 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,779,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,712 shares of company stock worth $4,361,675. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

