Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,379 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CF Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.