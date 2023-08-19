Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,011 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,082,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $871,398. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNPR

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.