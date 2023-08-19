Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,364,000 after buying an additional 111,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,024,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,219,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LNT opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

