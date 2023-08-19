HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canoo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canoo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canoo’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canoo to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Canoo has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $222.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canoo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

