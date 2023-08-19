HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

ALPN stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $628.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

