HC Wainwright Comments on Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Galectin Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galectin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 163,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

