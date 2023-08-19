HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTA opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

About Lisata Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $467,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $263,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

