HC Wainwright Weighs in on Mustang Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($7.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBIO. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Mustang Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

