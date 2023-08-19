Head to Head Analysis: Everest Group (NYSE:EG) versus NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NI and Everest Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $361.04 million 0.75 -$53.10 million ($1.01) -12.88 Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.25 $597.00 million $30.01 11.61

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than NI. NI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NI and Everest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Everest Group has a consensus price target of $429.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Everest Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than NI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI -5.93% -8.59% -3.34% Everest Group 9.14% 14.92% 3.26%

Risk & Volatility

NI has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Group beats NI on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

