Head to Head Contrast: P3 Health Partners (PIII) vs. Its Competitors

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 31 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -163.18% -243.55% -16.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.65 billion -$75.11 million 16.87

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

P3 Health Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for P3 Health Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 150 254 0 2.59

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 3,143.24%. Given P3 Health Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.44, meaning that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

P3 Health Partners competitors beat P3 Health Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

