Head to Head Contrast: Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) versus American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puma and American Rebel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -22.82 American Rebel $8.45 million 0.09 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

Puma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Rebel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma N/A N/A N/A American Rebel -23.27% -31.40% -21.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Puma and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Puma and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Rebel has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,189.47%. Given American Rebel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Puma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Puma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Rebel beats Puma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products through PUMA retail stores and factory outlets, as well as through online stores. It offers its products primarily under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brand names. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

