Head to Head Review: MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) vs. Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Free Report) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MedTech Acquisition and Laboratory Co. of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedTech Acquisition N/A N/A $5.54 million N/A N/A Laboratory Co. of America $14.88 billion 1.28 $1.28 billion $9.27 23.13

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than MedTech Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

MedTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laboratory Co. of America has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MedTech Acquisition and Laboratory Co. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Laboratory Co. of America 0 2 7 0 2.78

Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus target price of $251.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.40%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than MedTech Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 76.2% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MedTech Acquisition and Laboratory Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedTech Acquisition N/A -17.92% -1.48% Laboratory Co. of America 5.89% 14.62% 7.38%

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats MedTech Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut. MedTech Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Medtech Acquisition Sponsor LLC.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. It also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests; and health and wellness services to employers and managed care organizations (MCOs), including health fairs, on-site and at-home testing, vaccinations, and health screenings. In addition, the company offers online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for MCOs and accountable care organizations; and end-to-end drug development, medical device, and companion diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves MCOs, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

