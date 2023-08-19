Head to Head Review: WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) vs. Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and Brookfield Business Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners 0.50% 1.71% 0.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and Brookfield Business Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANG & LEE GROUP $4.17 million 3.08 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners $57.55 billion 0.02 $55.00 million $0.02 801.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

77.6% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WANG & LEE GROUP and Brookfield Business Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.14%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors. Its clients range from small startups to large companies. The company serves hospitals, schools and educational institute, hotels, residential development, commercial building, shopping arcade, HKSAR, public utilities, theme park, and data centers. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wang & Lee Brothers, Inc.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

