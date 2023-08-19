HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of HealthEquity worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $67.10 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -671.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

