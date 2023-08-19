Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) & Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Head to Head Survey

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthpeak Properties and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 0 5 5 0 2.50 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus price target of $26.73, indicating a potential upside of 33.04%. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.25%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 25.05% 7.48% 3.39% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $2.06 billion 5.33 $500.45 million $0.97 20.71 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

