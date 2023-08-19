Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 820,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

