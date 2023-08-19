Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after buying an additional 112,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,132,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

