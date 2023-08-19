Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 76.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIPO. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Hippo from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Hippo in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hippo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Get Hippo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hippo

Hippo Price Performance

NYSE:HIPO opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. Hippo has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($2.30). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 56.30% and a negative net margin of 240.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hippo will post -12.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hippo

In other Hippo news, Director John Drake Nichols acquired 10,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $106,876.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,376.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 13.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.