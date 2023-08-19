Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.18.

HD stock opened at $327.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.76. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.1% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1,629.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 95.4% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

