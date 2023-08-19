Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $327.57 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.76. The firm has a market cap of $329.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1,629.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after buying an additional 77,799 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.