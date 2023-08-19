Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $384.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $370.00 to $384.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.18.

Shares of HD stock opened at $327.57 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.76. The company has a market cap of $329.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

