H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Lowered to C$13.25 at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at March 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.

