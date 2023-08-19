HSBC Downgrades Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Prio Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PTRRY opened at C$9.10 on Tuesday. Prio has a one year low of C$5.85 and a one year high of C$11.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.54.

Get Prio alerts:

About Prio

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

Receive News & Ratings for Prio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.