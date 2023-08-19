HSBC Downgrades Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRYFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Prio Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PTRRY opened at C$9.10 on Tuesday. Prio has a one year low of C$5.85 and a one year high of C$11.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.54.

About Prio

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

