HSBC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 41,152 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,381% compared to the typical volume of 2,779 put options.

HSBC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 730 ($9.26) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.16) to GBX 1,000 ($12.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 900 ($11.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.89) to GBX 820 ($10.40) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.20.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 11.2% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 55,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 604,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,950,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in HSBC by 17.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

