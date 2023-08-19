HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,038 shares of company stock valued at $23,501,530 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.67.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.7 %

HUBS stock opened at $504.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.45. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

