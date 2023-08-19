Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 835,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after buying an additional 58,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,975,000 after buying an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,874,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

