Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Huntsman Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE HUN opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.14.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.
Insider Transactions at Huntsman
In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
