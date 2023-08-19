Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HUN opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.