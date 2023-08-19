Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,587 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,789,000 after acquiring an additional 176,649 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

