Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyperfine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyperfine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.
Hyperfine Stock Up 2.2 %
HYPR stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Hyperfine has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.28.
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
