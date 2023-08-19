Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyperfine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyperfine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

HYPR stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Hyperfine has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hyperfine by 147.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

