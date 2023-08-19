IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Alliance Global Partners

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Price Performance

IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.10.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 77.22% and a negative net margin of 486.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.