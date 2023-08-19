Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Icosavax in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Icosavax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.35. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the second quarter valued at about $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,613 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,631 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 36.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 475,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Icosavax news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 11,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $104,441.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 11,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $104,441.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,533 shares of company stock valued at $405,799 in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

