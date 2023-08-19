Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.84. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $248.87.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

