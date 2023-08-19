Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 112 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.77.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

