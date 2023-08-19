Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 11,351 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,221 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $19.55 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

