Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 708 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.11 and a 200 day moving average of $307.84.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.10.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

