Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 12,990 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

