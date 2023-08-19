Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $355,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Acuity Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AYI opened at $158.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.84. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

About Acuity Brands



Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

