Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $818,000 Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 801.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,077,000 after buying an additional 1,709,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.05.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $63.31 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

