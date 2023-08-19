Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 113.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,284 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 117.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

