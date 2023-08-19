Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,920 shares of company stock valued at $25,196,062 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

