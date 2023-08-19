Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 77,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

