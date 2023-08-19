Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 53,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,350,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 186,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WBD opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

