Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading 3.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 274,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,636,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Specifically, CAO Michael H. Fernicola acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Infinera Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.