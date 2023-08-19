Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $153,658.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,240.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,520. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.92.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $216.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.30. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Inspire Medical Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

