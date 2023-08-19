Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $205.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $204.26 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

