International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Raised by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 153.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $121.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on IFF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

